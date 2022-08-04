Police investigating death of AG prosecutor/ Malta News Briefing – Thursday 04 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Police waiting for autopsy to declare whether death of prosecutor at AG office is murder:

A prosecutor at the Attorney General’s office has been found dead at a residence on Triq is-Sirk in Swieqi. The body of Karl Muscat was discovered in the house yesterday but police say there were no signs of foul play. Relatives contacted police after finding the 43-year-old dead at around 12.15pm, police spokesman Brandon Pisani told the media. Police are hesitant to say whether they believe there were no third parties involved, however, they are not excluding anything until an autopsy confirms the cause of death.

Customs seizes over 48,000 contraband cigarettes: Customs officers seized over 48,000 contraband cigarettes and 211kg of illegal tobacco from a garage in Birkirkara.During a search operation conducted by customs officials, a man was caught loading cigarettes from a garage into a Peugeot van.In a statement, Customs said that the man said he purchased the cigarettes from a local supplier, whom he refused to identify. He was unable to provide any invoices for the cigarettes containing excise banderols.

Covid-19 update: There were 83 cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, as active cases now stand at 1,343. One person died, the health authorities reported.