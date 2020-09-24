Police officers shot during nationwide protests in the United States

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two police officers have been shot in Kentucky in the US after no officers were charged with offences directly linked to the killing of Breonna Taylor in March.

Protests have erupted across the US in retaliation to the Breonna Taylor decision, with demonstrators marching through the streets of New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Protesters have been marching in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, with some arrested after scuffles broke out with officers.

Kentucky State Police patrol as protesters leave Jefferson Square Park after protesting the results of a grand jury indictment of three counts of wanton endangerment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison; in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. EPA-EFE/Mark Lyons

At a news conference Louisville, police chief Robert Schroeder said the officers were hit after deploying to the centre of the city following reports of shots being fired.

He said they were being treated at University Hospital where one was “alert and stable” with the other “undergoing surgery and stable”.

He added that one suspect was in custody.

Protestors gather around the Breonna Tayler memorial in Jefferson Square Park after being told disperse by police, in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, 23 September 2020. Crowds of protestors had gathered prior to the shooting after no police officers were indicted for the death of Breonna Taylor. A grand jury issued an indictment of three counts of wanton endangerment to former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. Hankison was involved in the death of Breonna Taylor during a no knock police raid in Louisville on 13 March 2020. Two other officers involved were not charged. EPA-EFE/Mark Lyons

Police in protective gear, National Guard members and armoured military vehicles ordered into Louisville as protesters responded with tears and anger following grand jury decision not to charge police officers for the fatal shooting of Ms Taylor.

Prosecutors announced a single officer had been indicted, though not on charges directly involving the 26-year-old’s death on 13 March.

