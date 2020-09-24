Police officers shot during nationwide protests in the United States

Two police officers have been shot in Kentucky in the US after no officers were charged with offences directly linked to the killing of Breonna Taylor in March.
Protests have erupted across the US in retaliation to the Breonna Taylor decision, with demonstrators marching through the streets of New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Protesters have been marching in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, with some arrested after scuffles broke out with officers.
At a news conference Louisville, police chief Robert Schroeder said the officers were hit after deploying to the centre of the city following reports of shots being fired.
He said they were being treated at University Hospital where one was “alert and stable” with the other “undergoing surgery and stable”.
He added that one suspect was in custody.
Police in protective gear, National Guard members and armoured military vehicles ordered into Louisville as protesters responded with tears and anger following grand jury decision not to charge police officers for the fatal shooting of Ms Taylor.
Prosecutors announced a single officer had been indicted, though not on charges directly involving the 26-year-old’s death on 13 March.