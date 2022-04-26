Poll sees Macron’s party and allies win majority in France’s National Assembly

Reading Time: 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen as securing a ruling majority in June’s parliamentary elections, a poll showed on Monday, if he manages to strike a broad centre-right alliance with smaller parties including the conservative Les Republicains.

Macron’s camp in a poll by institute Harris Interactive is seen winning 326 to 366 seats, which would be an outright majority in the 577 seat National Assembly.

The far-right camp is seen winning between 117 and 147 seats, the poll said, while the left-leaning parties together would reach between 73 and 93 seats.

If he fails to score another victory in the June 12 and 19 parliamentary elections, the pro-European, centrist president will struggle to advance with his pro-business agenda, including unpopular plans to push back the retirement age.

“Voting isn’t over, the legislative elections are the third round,” said Jordan Bardella, a close Le Pen ally, telling voters: “Don’t put all the power in Emmanuel Macron’s hands.”

The hard left’s Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third – just behind Le Pen – in the April 10 first round of the election, said Macron had been elected “by default”.

“Don’t give up,” he told supporters. “You can beat Macron (in the parliamentary election) and choose a different path.”

via Reuters