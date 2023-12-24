“Potential” plans to build Universal Studios theme park in Bedfordshire, UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Universal Studios has written to residents about “potential” plans to build a theme park and resort in Bedfordshire.

On Tuesday the movie giant announced it had purchased land at Stewartby.

Universal Destinations and Experiences has now written a letter and created a website to keep local people updated.

John Reynolds from the company’s external affairs wrote: “It could be many months before we decide whether to proceed with the project”.

“While we do own the land, we are only at the beginning of our feasibility study as part of our evaluation of potential sites,” he added.

The former industrial site once had 167 chimneys for producing bricks and more recently had planning permission for 1,000 homes, which were not built.

In an earlier statement, Universal Destinations and Experiences said the Stewartby site was chosen due to its “transportation connectivity to London and Europe, with more than half of the UK population within two hours”.

It also highlighted its proximity to Luton Airport.

Mr Reynolds wrote that the company was “in the very early stages of exploring the possibility of a potential park and resort experience at this location”.

He said Universal had “a strong track record of working together with local communities as we consider any new project”.

“Engaging with the local community in Bedford, Kempston Hardwick, Stewartby, Wixams, Wootton, and elsewhere will be no different,” he added.

The news of the potential development – which could be the UK’s answer to Disneyland – has been welcomed by Bedford Borough Council.

Its elected mayor, Tom Wootton, said the theme park could be “transformative for the borough”.

He added “much detailed work is required before any decisions are made” and said the council was “committed to ensure that any plans align with the best interests of our residents”.

Mr Reyolds pointed people to the website for updates: “There is still a long way to go,” he said.

“Rest assured, if this potential project does progress, we will reach out to you again.”

Via BBC

