Prescription mouthwash cuts viral load in saliva

A commercially available prescription mouthwash can decrease the amount of the coronavirus in saliva in adults with asymptomatic or mild COVID-19, helping to reduce their contagiousness, researchers found.

They randomly assigned 154 volunteers, all of whom had been diagnosed within the past week, to rinse three times a day for seven days with a mouthwash containing antiviral beta-cyclodextrin and citrox or a placebo.

Four hours after the first use of the antiviral mouthwash, salivary viral load was already significantly reduced, the researchers reported in a paper posted on the preprint server Research Square ahead of peer review.

During seven days of treatment, the mouthwash had a particularly beneficial effect on reducing the amount of virus in saliva in patients with high or very high levels to start with, the authors said.

“A one-minute rinse with a beta-cyclodextrin and citrox mouthwash reduces the SARS-CoV-2 salivary viral load by 70%” in asymptomatic or mildly ill adults, said coauthor Dr. Florence Carrouel of University Lyon in France. “Thus, this mouthwash is a barrier measure against the spread of COVID-19.”

