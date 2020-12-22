Pressure on PM Johnson to impose natonal lockdown to control new strain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under intense pressure from scientific advisers to impose another national lockdown as soon as possible, as more than 40 countries banned arrivals from the UK in an effort to keep out a new fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.

Government scientific advisers warned that inaction could cost tens of thousands of lives and risk an “economic, human and social disaster”, with the new strain spreading across the UK and overseas.

At the same time, Ministers urged people to avoid panic-buying food as France refused to lift its ban on freight and passengers from the UK on Monday despite a personal appeal from the prime minister, who asked Emmanuel Macron to put aside his “anxiety” over the new strain of Covid-19.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Johnson tried to re-assure not only the local population but also the international partners: “I hope that everybody can see that as soon as we were briefed as a government of the fast transmissibility of this new strain … we lodged all the necessary information with the WHO. And we took prompt and decisive action the very next day to curb the spread of the variant within the UK,” he said.

So far, the British Government continues to insist that the latest measures applying for London and the South East, could control the spread of the variant.

Read more via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...