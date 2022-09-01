Priest’s victims ‘don’t consider themselves victims’ – defence/ Malta News Briefing – 01 September 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Priest’s alleged victims ‘don’t consider themselves victims’

A court has found there is sufficient evidence for the case to continue against a priest accused of money laundering, fraud and misappropriation, despite the defence claiming the alleged victims “don’t consider themselves victims”.The case against Fr Luke Seguna continued on Wednesday morning with testimony from several of the Marsaxlokk priest’s parishioners and people who had sold him goods.

Drug supplier to Valletta couple hid illegal substances in horse manure

A man arrested at a stable in Marsa told police he worked as a drug supplier for Judith Bakoush and Murat Nazwan. Bakoush and Nazwan are facing separate drug trafficking charges. The court heard in an earlier sitting on Wednesday how the couple instructed Bakoush’s son to throw away the drugs if police raided their home.

TM corruption: Grech flags road danger from motorists who passed driving test by cheating

Bernard Grech has called out Robert Abela’s silence on the driving test corruption scandal, insisting the system to favour certain candidates was wrong and dangerous. The Nationalist Party leader said that motorists who obtained their driving licence fraudulently as a result of preferential treatment posed a danger on the streets.