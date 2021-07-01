Prison officers in Italy suspended after video of beating of inmates released

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fifty-two prison officers in Italy have been suspended for their alleged involvement in beatings of inmates who had protested the lack of face masks and virus tests during the peak of Italy’s pandemic last year.

Surveillance videos, published by the newspaper Il Domani, show club-wielding officers beating, kicking and punching prisoners in a holding room and as they came up and down a staircase.

Some of the prisoners at the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison in Naples were struck repeatedly while on the floor, bleeding, or as they walked with their hands behind their bowed heads.

None was seen resisting or trying to fight back.

Italy’s justice ministry said on Wednesday 52 officers and supervisors had been suspended, pending a criminal investigation into the events of April 6, 2020.

Photo: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

