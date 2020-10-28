Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Public art project in Washington to commemorate COVID-19 victims

A pedestrian looks at some of the hundreds of thousands of white flags placed in a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA.

 The public art project, ‘In America, How Could This Happen’, was conceived by DC-area artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg and consists of over two-hundred thousand flags placed to honor COVID-19 victims.

The official toll of people who have died with COVID-19 in the United States approaches a quarter of a million.

A man takes a picture beside a sign showing a number that represents a recent official US COVID-19 death toll, at a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA.
‘You are missed’ is written on one of the hundreds of thousands of white flags placed in a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
