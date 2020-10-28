Public art project in Washington to commemorate COVID-19 victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pedestrian looks at some of the hundreds of thousands of white flags placed in a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA.

The public art project, ‘In America, How Could This Happen’, was conceived by DC-area artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg and consists of over two-hundred thousand flags placed to honor COVID-19 victims.

The official toll of people who have died with COVID-19 in the United States approaches a quarter of a million.

A man takes a picture beside a sign showing a number that represents a recent official US COVID-19 death toll, at a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA.

‘You are missed’ is written on one of the hundreds of thousands of white flags placed in a memorial for people who died with COVID-19, at the DC Armory Parade Ground outside RFK Stadium in Washington, DC, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Like this: Like Loading...