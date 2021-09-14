Putin to self-isolate after coming after coronavirus cases in entourage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after cases of the new coronavirus were detected in his entourage and will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin, 68, was due to travel to Tajikistan for high-level meetings of the CSTO and SCO regional alliances with the rapid deterioration of security in neighbouring Afghanistan in focus.

The Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday that Putin had called Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon to explain he could not travel due to his self-isolation regime and would take part in the meetings via video link instead.

“Putin said that due to cases of coronavirus in his entourage, he has to observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time,” the Kremlin said in the statement on the phone call.

The Russian leader has taken an array of health precautions throughout the pandemic and has had two doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Putin, 68, has since the start of the pandemic required all face-to-face visitors to observe a two-week quarantine before meeting him.

The Kremlin also said that Putin will not attend two Russia- and China-led security and economic summits in person this week, opting instead to appear via videoconference.

via Reuters, The Moscow Times