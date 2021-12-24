Queen’s prepares for personal Christmas Day address since death of Prince Philip

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen is expected to give a very personal Christmas message this year, in her first Christmas since the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The annual broadcast was recorded last week, before the Queen’s decision to stay in Windsor Castle because of concerns about the pandemic.

There are not any Christmas day public appearances expected from the Queen.

But she was said to be in “good form” by Buckingham Palace aides and needed few takes to complete the recording.

The traditional Christmas day message, to be screened at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, is an address to the nation and to the Commonwealth, reflecting on the passing year.

For the Queen it’s the end of the year in which Prince Philip died, after a marriage of 73 years together.

In the broadcast she speaks beside a framed photograph of the couple taken during their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007 – and she is wearing the same sapphire brooch that appears in the photograph.

It’s the same brooch, with a chrysanthemum design, that she wore on honeymoon in 1947.

