Race against time in Italy for school reopening

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It is a race against time to prepare Italy’s schools for reopening scheduled on September 14 after the failure of a summit between the government and regional governors on Wednesday.

On Thursday a meeting of the government-regions conference made some progress, however.

It reached agreement on the management of outbreaks, and approved a plan from the Higher Health Institute, with one slight modification.

The government on Wednesday held the summit on schools’ reopening after the COVID crisis next month.The aim was to draw up guidelines for the September 14 reopening.

Among the key issues was a protocol for managing COVID cases as well as school transport.

A number of ministers took part in the summit along with regional governors and the heads of local government including the mayors’ chief.

During the summit, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said that a permanent discussion forum would be set up between the government and regions on school issues.

COVID commissioner Domenico Arcuri said that single-pupil desks would begin to be distributed from Friday, when gel would also be distributed.

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on TV that the use of facemasks would be enforced wherever a distance of at least one metre could not be observed, saying that “common sense is needed”.

Emilia Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini said that the ISS guidelines for reopening were correct but there was a risk of “chaos” in school transport.

The transport issue was not resolved at the videoconference and the government said it was awaiting further proposals from the regions.

Milan Sacco Hospital infectious disease chief Massimo Galli told Italian TV that it was “impossible” for pupils to wear masks for five hours straight.

The summit was called after a number of teaching staff tested positive for the virus.

Some 20 staff tested positive in Umbria and a further six in the Treviso area.

Pupils will be distanced and will have to use facemasks, at least in corridors, the government has said.

But experts have been split on the efficacy of wearing masks.

Italian schools have been closed since March.

