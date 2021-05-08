Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dozens of inter-city trains on two of Britain’s key long-distance lines have been cancelled as safety checks are carried out on rolling stock.

LNER, which operates on the East Coast main line, and GWR, serving the West of England and South Wales, have warned passengers not to travel today.

The problem stems from concerns about cracks on jacking points on the fleets of Hitachi trains that provide the vast majority of long-distance services.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure.

“This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

