Rare COVID-19 variant identified in Sardinia

Cagliari’s Policlinico university hospital said Tuesday that one of its laboratories has identified a rare variant of COVID-19 in Sardinia.





At the moment there have been no other reports of the variant, A.27, in Italy but there have been cases of it in other European countries such as Slovenia, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.





The variant was found on March 18 in four Cagliari patients, one of whom died, thanks to a new genetic sequencing platform.

