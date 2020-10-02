Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: 4 minutes

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday he and his wife Melania had contracted coronavirus and were entering quarantine, just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Here are some of the reactions:

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a telegram to wish him a swift recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.

“I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus,” Putin’s telegram said, according to the Interfax news agency.

He added that President Vladimir Putin plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but that the Kremlin will make an announcement when this happens.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ON TWITTER

“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE TWEETED

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ON TWITTER

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara (Netanyahu’s wife) and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL ON TWITTER

“Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.”

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA TWEETED

“Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends… Poland and USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting COVID19.”

FRANCE’S GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN GABRIEL ATTAL

“This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown scepticism. I wish him a swift recovery.”

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday wished Donald and Melania Trump a “speedy recovery” after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for COVID.

“My best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. I hope they both have a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter, using the handles of Trump and his wife.

UK HOUSING MINISTER ROBERT JENRICK

“All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery.

“We know what it’s like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID, and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon.

“In the U.S. they’ve got a very clear protocol haven’t they, with the vice president, should that be necessary.”

HU XIJIN, EDITOR IN CHIEF OF CHINA’S GLOBAL TIMES, TWEETED

“President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection.”

CHINA DAILY, THE OFFICIAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

“The positive test is yet another reminder that the coronavirus continues to spread, even as Trump has tried desperately to suggest it no longer poses a danger. Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. Instead, Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide.”

TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE SPOKESMAN’S STATEMENT

“President Tsai, upon receiving the news, sent her best wishes to the US government via diplomatic channels, hoping that President Trump and his wife can recover at an early date under the professional care of the medical team.”

MICHAEL HEAD, SENIOR RESEARCH FELLOW IN GLOBAL HEALTH AT BRITAIN’S UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON

“The President’s profile would classify him as vulnerable. He is aged 74, and reportedly overweight. Many people in their 70s will also have further co-morbidities that increase the risks of a more severe illness.”

“It appears that at least one of his close aides has COVID-19, so it is plausible that was the mode of transmission here. However, he has also attended large scale indoor meetings, where good infection control practice was not in evidence. This includes the lack of wearing of face masks among those attending. These are all risk factors for transmission that could be relatively easily reduced to increase safety of the participants, and can support lowering transmission onto high-risk groups.”

