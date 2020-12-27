Recovering coronavirus patients haunted by unbearable odours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Long Covid patients are being haunted by “unbearable” odours like fish and burning in place of normal smells, researchers say, as more unusual symptoms of the virus emerge.

ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeon Professor Nirmal Kumar said this “very strange and very unique” long-term symptom known as parosmia seems to be affecting young people and healthcare workers in particular.

The surgeon, who is also the president of ENT UK, was among the first medics to identify anosmia, loss of smell, as a coronavirus indicator in March, and urged Public Health England to add it to the symptom list months before it became official guidance.

Charity AbScent, which supports people with smell disorders, is gathering information from thousands of anosmia and parosmia patients in partnership with ENT UK and the British Rhinological Society to aid the development of therapies.

AbScent recommends “smell training”, which involves sniffing rose, lemon, clove and eucalyptus oils every day for around 20 seconds for those trying to regain their sense of smell.

Main Photo: A man passes a sign in an unusually quiet Oxford Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via ITN News

