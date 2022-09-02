Reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sept 2 (Reuters) – Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday.

United Nations nuclear experts who crossed into Russian-held territory in Ukraine to assess the safety of Europe’s biggest atomic energy plant are seeking to assess physical damage to the facility, where both sides warn of possible disaster.

In Other Developments:

NUCLEAR PLANT

* IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said his agency would maintain a constant presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after he returned from a mission there while leaving experts from his team in place at the site.

* Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said the IAEA mission to the plant, which was seized by Russia early in the conflict, would be successful if the plant were demilitarised.

* One of two operational reactors at the plant complex has been shut down due to Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said.

* Russia’s Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian “sabotage group” had tried to seize the plant and Russian forces were using helicopters to destroy the group.

* A Reuters reporter near the plant in Russian-controlled Enerhodar on the Dnipro river said a residential building was struck by shelling. Soldiers ran about and helicopters flew overhead. It was not possible to establish who had fired.

* Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-installed Zaporizhzhia oblast governor, said at least three people had been killed and five wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Enerhodar.

* Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia had staged the incident in Enerhodar to blame Ukraine.

FIGHTING

* In the past 24 hours, five civilians in the Donetsk region were killed and 12 were wounded, regional governor said.

* Ukraine’s operational command South said its forces had destroyed a pontoon bridge near the town of Daryivky in the Kherson region, which had been used by the Russian troops.

* On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the “Vostok” (East) exercises that will end on Sept. 5.

While Russia has claimed that 50,000 troops will take part in the exercise, it is unlikely that more than 15,000 personnel will be involved this year, Britain’s defence ministry said.

ENERGY

* Germany will likely get through the winter without a crisis if Russian gas supplies stop, and could draw on its gas stores and get more deliveries from Norway or the Netherlands, Chancellor Scholz said.

* Renominations for Russian gas via Nord Stream 1 into the NEL connection point in Germany suggest flows may resume from Saturday morning when Gazprom GAZP.MM said maintenance work on the pipeline will be completed, operator data showed.

QUOTE

“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving. It’s going to stay there,” IAEA head Grossi told reporters after visiting the nuclear plant.

A picture taken during a visit organised by the Russian military shows international journalists around an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. During several hours of work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the IAEA mission received key information about the situation at the nuclear power plant with explanations from the personnel, said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA delegation. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV