Libyan oil production has risen by about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last week to reach 290,000 bpd as exports ramp up, a Libyan oil source told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.

The easing of a blockade by eastern forces has allowed the OPEC member to ramp up exports with the reopening of the Marsa El Hariga, Brega and Zueitina terminals.

The blockade, which began in January, reduced Libya’s output from more than 1.2 million bpd to around 100,000 bpd.

