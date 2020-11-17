Research finds mouthwash is able to kill Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As major pharmaceutical companies race against time – and each other – to provide a world with an anti-coronavirus vaccine, researchers at the University of Cardiff discovered that mouthwash is able to kill COVID-19 within 30 seconds of exposure to it in a laboratory.

The research found that mouthwashes containing 0.07% of the ingredient cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of reducing COVID-19.

The preliminary findings, which have not yet been peer reviewed yet, come ahead of a clinical trial investigating whether over-the-counter mouthwash can reduce the levels of coronavirus in a patient’s saliva. These findings support another recently published study which identified that CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing the viral load of coronavirus.

According to Sky News, scientists conducted tests in a laboratory mimicking the conditions of a person’s nasopharynx and oropharynx passages, using mouthwash brands such as Dentyl. The team at Cardiff University said that Venture Life Group, which makes Dentyl, provided information to the study but did not fund it. The same company will fund the next stage of research.

Read more via Sky News.

Like this: Like Loading...