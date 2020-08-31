Residents protest as Lampedusa migration hotspots risk collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa are calling for urgent help after mass migrant arrivals over the weekend pushed its hotspots to the brink of collapse.

Weeks of new arrivals have pushed the island’s local migrant reception center to its limits. Some local residents staged a demonstration on Sunday after the overnight arrival of a fishing boat that was carrying 450 people on board.

The local emergency center, which is designed to accommodate fewer than 200 people is now housing around 1,200.

“Lampedusa is no longer able to cope with this situation,” mayor Totò Martello told Italian news agency ANSA.

“Either the government takes immediate decisions or the whole island will go on strike. We cannot manage the emergency and the situation is now really unsustainable,” he said.

Euronews reports that around 370 migrants disembarked on Saturday night on the southern Italian island.

Euronews / DW / ANSA

