Italy

River breaks banks in La Spezia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A river broke its banks after torrential rain near La Spezia in Liguria Friday and homes were cut off.

The river flooded the municipal road at Maissana. Some cars and a truck were swept away by the waters. On a nearby highway, a landslip narrowly missed a passing vehicle. The driver was unharmed, according to early reports.

Violent thunderstorms have hit the north of Italy and are set to spread to the centre on Saturday.

Italy has been struck by waves of rainy weather in the last week.

