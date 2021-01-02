Roundup on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A roundup of the main stories regarding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic:

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 83.73 million, death toll at 1,824,576

More than 83.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,824,576​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Russia reports 26,301 new coronavirus cases, 447 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 26,301 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,452 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,212,637.

Authorities said 447 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 58,002.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,690

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,690 to 1,755,351, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 336 to 33,960, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 11,091 new coronavirus cases, 700 deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported 11,091 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 700 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing its total to 1,437,185 infections and 126,507 deaths.The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry said.

China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 1, compared to 19 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 14 originated from overseas, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.Of the eight local transmissions, seven were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, with the other in the capital Beijing.

China also recorded 21 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, up from 19 a day earlier.China has recorded a total of 87,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 4,634 deaths.

Main Photo: A couple wearing protective face masks pose for photos in a street on New Year’s Eve in Wuhan, China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

