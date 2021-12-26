Royal Navy ship on ‘very high’ alert for Russian submarines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Royal Navy ship is keeping watch in the North Sea for Russian submarines returning home for Orthodox Christmas Day in January.

HMS Westminster is currently being held at “very high readiness” in the Shetland Islands.

The Type-23 frigate is on hand to track any Russian ships and submarines returning home for the Orthodox Christian Christmas Day on January 7, 2022.

HMS Westminster, known throughout the Royal Navy as the “capital ship” and launched in 1992, was upgraded in 2014. She is now equipped with the Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missile system, which has twice the range of the old weapon.

The ship’s principle role over Christmas will be to use her towed array sonar, a system of hydrophones dragged on a long cable behind the ship, to listen for submarines.

Russian naval forces often transit close to British waters at this time of year as they return to Severomorsk, the main administrative base of the Russian Northern Fleet, located on the coast of the Barents Sea.

Orthodox Christians follow a different calendar to the Gregorian calendar typically used in Western countries.

Many countries celebrate Christmas on January 7, including Russia, which is home to more than a third of the world’s Christians.

Photo – UK Royal Navy HMS Westminster type 23 Frigate. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

Read more via The Telegraph