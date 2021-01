Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian health authorities have reported 24,246 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 4,842 in Moscow alone.

The figures take the national tally to 3,284,384.

Authorities said 518 people had died, meaning the country’s official death toll has now climbed to 59,506.

Yesterday, the country reported 23,351 new cases and 482 deaths.

via The Guardian

