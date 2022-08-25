Russia confirms Independence Day strike, Kyiv says it killed 25 civilians

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aug 25 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday its forces had hit a military train at Chaplyne railway station in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kyiv says 25 civilians died in the Russian strike on Wednesday, which it says was aimed at residential areas. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

In its daily briefing on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry said an Iskander missile had hit a military train at Chaplyne that was set to deliver arms to the frontline in the eastern Donbas region.

Moscow also said it had destroyed eight Ukrainian fighter planes in strikes against airbases in Ukraine’s Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions. That would be one of the heaviest losses for Ukraine’s airforce in recent weeks.

In Other Developments:

FIGHTING

* On Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, Russia’s military targeted frontline cities and towns including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol and Dnipro, but avoided Kyiv, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

* Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian drone in the Vinnytsia region while Russian missiles landed in the Khmelnytskyi area, regional authorities said, both west of Kyiv and hundreds of kilometres from front lines. No damage or casualties were reported. Reuters could not verify the accounts.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the slowing pace of Moscow’s military campaign was deliberate and aimed at reducing civilian casualties. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russian forces of war crimes and targeting civilians, charges Moscow rejects.

* Ukraine’s top military intelligence official said Russia’s offensive was slowing because of morale and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow’s “exhausted” resource base.

*Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from 1.9 to 2.04 million, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The figure, which includes a 137,000 increase in the number of military personnel to 1.15 million, comes into effect on Jan 1.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog is “very, very close” to being able to go to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest, its chief Rafael Grossi told France 24 TV.

* UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, now controlled by Russian forces, must be demilitarized.

* Ukraine’s economy should stabilise over the coming year and expand by as much as 15.5% in 2023, depending on military developments in the war against Russia, the country’s economy minister told Reuters in an interview.

* U.S. President Biden marked Ukraine’s independence day with a new package of about $3 billion in military aid.

