Russia applies for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, the official account promoting the COVID-19 vaccine tweeted on Wednesday.

The Sputnik V and European Medical Agency (EMA) teams held a scientific review of the vaccine on Tuesday, the Sputnik V account said, adding the EMA will take a decision on the authorization of the vaccine based on the reviews.

The vaccine has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and other countries.

The country would submit a formal application to the European Union in February for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev had said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference last week.

Meanwhile, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that herd immunity against COVID-19 in the country could be reached as early as the first half of this year, the RIA news agency cited him as saying.

“We expect collective immunity against coronavirus could be created in the first half of this year,” he was cited as saying.

