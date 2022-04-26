Russia-backed separatist leader says Moscow should launch next phase of Ukraine campaign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk said on Tuesday that Moscow should launch the next stage of its military campaign in Ukraine after reaching the region’s frontiers, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, made the comment on a Russian talk show broadcast online.

Last week, Russia-backed separatist forces are trying to storm the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, The separatists aim to “liberate” the facility as quickly as possible, RIA quoted another separatist, Denis Pushilin, as saying.

via Reuters