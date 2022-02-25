Russia closes its airspace to British airlines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Russia has banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, its state civil aviation regulator said on Friday.

The move follows London’s ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The imposition of Russian restrictions on British airlines is a retaliation to Britain’s decision to ban Aeroflot flights from UK airports, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

“I think that’s their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That’s their tit for tat response,” Wallace to ITV’s Good Morning Britain.