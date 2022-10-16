Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in Donetsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry on Sunday said its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.

The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified.

Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.

Russia continues to conduct “massive, forced deportations” of Ukrainians that “likely amount to a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign”, according to a US-based think tank.

In its latest assessment of the conflict, the Institute for the Study of War notes that Russian officials have “openly admitted to placing children from occupied areas of Ukraine up for adoption with Russian families”.

It adds: “Russian authorities may additionally be engaged in a wider campaign of ethnic cleansing by depopulating Ukrainian territory through deportations and repopulating Ukrainian cities with imported Russian citizens.”

In Other Developments:

FIGHTING

* The gunmen who killed 11 and wounded 15 at a Russian military training camp in the small town of Soloti, close to the Ukrainian border, were from Tajikistan and had opened fire after an argument over religion, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on YouTube.

* No civilians were killed in the attack, but many soldiers were killed or wounded, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said.

* Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, Zelenskiy said. Russian missiles and drones are continuing to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties, he said.

* Ukrainian forces shelling damaged the administration building in the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region, Russian-backed administration of the city said.

* Russian missiles and drones struck more than 30 towns and villages across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s army said in its morning update.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

* Belarus said the first convoys of Russian servicemen, part of a “regional grouping” of troops, had arrived in the country. President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

* Ukrainian engineers have restored “much needed” back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling cut it from external electricity twice in the past week, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said.

* Zelenskiy said almost 65,000 Russians had been killed since the Feb. 24 invasion, a figure far higher than Moscow’s official Sept. 21 estimate of 5,937 dead.

ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* Elon Musk said his rocket company SpaceX would keep funding its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for “good deeds”, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so. The service has helped civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia.

* Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure away from the front lines will worsen the dire economic situation facing Ukraine, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said.

