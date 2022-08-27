Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Aug 27 (Reuters) – Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbas region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, according to Britain’s defence ministry.

Bookcases with books are visible through the debris of a college at the site of the shelling in the small city of Derhachi not far from Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 August 2022 amid Russia’s military invasion. At least one civilian person was killed and one injured during the attack, the National police said. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter on Saturday.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive,” the update added.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)