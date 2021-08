Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Friday reported 798 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 19,509 new cases, including 1,509 in Moscow.

Official case numbers have been gradually falling since a surge of infections that was blamed on the contagious Delta variant peaked in July.

Photo: A man wearing protective mask walks in the street in front of a graffiti on the wall of building amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV