Russia reports 9,145 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Russia reported 9,145 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,117,274.

The government coronavirus task force said 399 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 123,436.

Photo: Street actor wearing protective face mask and costume of the Tsar Peter the Great sits with the Rostral column and St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the background in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV