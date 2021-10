Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported 27,550 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day tally it has recorded this year, amid a wave of infections that has pushed officials to urge people to get vaccinated.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 924 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll.

Photo – Russian woman wearing protective face mask walks on the street in front of Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV