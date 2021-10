Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Russia on Sunday reported 40,993 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s coronavirus task force also reported 1,158 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Photo – A man wearing a face mask walks on a bridge in front of the Moscow Kremlin tower with a red star in downtown of Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY