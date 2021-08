Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Thursday reported a record 820 coronavirus-related deaths amid a surge of cases blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government’s coronavirus task force also reported 19,630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Photo: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past coronavirus – themed graffiti depicting a medic in Bugry, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV