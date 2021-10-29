Russia reports record COVID-19 daily death toll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported 1,163 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic, amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

Deaths have set new records in nine of the past 11 days. The coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 39,849 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,511 in Moscow.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow reintroduced partial lockdown measures on Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

Russian authorities approved non-working week from 28 October to 07 November in Russia to curb the fast spreading of coronavirus infection. Restrictions are also put in place during the non-working week, such as the closure of shopping malls, beauty salons, fitness centers and car services but pharmacies, hospitals and food stores will stay open.

Photo – St. Basil’s Cathedral is visible in the window of Vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV