Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll for second day running

Russia reported a record daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths for the second day running on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths that has led the Kremlin to demand that authorities speed up the pace of vaccinations.

Russia’s coronavirus task force reported 984 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 28,717 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Photo – A Russian Emergency Situations Ministry worker sanitises Belorussky railway station as part of the campaign to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV