Russia on Thursday reported a record-high 808 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 21,932 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,294 in Moscow.

Russia’s daily reported cases have gradually dipped from a peak in July that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

Photo: A discarded protective face mask lies on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV