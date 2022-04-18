Russia reports shelling of more than 100 military objects, three Ukrainian aircraft downed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russian forces said they shelled more than 100 targets where Ukrainian military equipment and troops were concentrated overnight.

“The army planes destroyed eight tanks and other armoured vehicles, as well as up to one company of manpower,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian combat aircraft in the air – two MiG-29 fighters near the Izyum settlement, and one Su-25 near Avdiivka. 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were also shot down in the air in the areas of the settlements of Klymove, Nevelske, Novotroitske, Izyum, Panteleimonivka, Solodkovodne and Yasne.”

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces.

It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.

In other areas, the defence ministry spoke of destroying 12 Ukrainian strike drones and tanks and of using Iskander missiles to destroy four arms and equipment depots in the Luhansk, Vinnytsia and Donetsk regions.

Russia, which sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has pledged to continue what it calls “a special military operation” to degrade the Ukrainian military and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists, until it has met all its objectives.

It is currently focused on trying to take full control of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks.

via Reuters