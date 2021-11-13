Russia says British jets escorted its nuclear-capable bombers -Interfax

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – British fighter jets escorted two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers on stretches of an hours-long patrol, Russia’s Defence Ministry was quoted as saying by Interfax.

“Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas,” the ministry was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency on Saturday.

“The Russian strategic missile carriers were accompanied by Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the British Air Force at some stages of the route,” it added.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexander Smith)

Reuters

Photo Russian IL-78 aerial refueling tanker (R) and Air Force Tupolev Tu-160 ‘Blackjack’ Strategic Bomber (L) fly over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 04 May 2017, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow’s Red Square on 09 May. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY