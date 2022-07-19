Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian arms depots near Odesa storing Western-supplied weapons

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region that were storing weapons supplied to Kyiv by the United States and European countries

It did not say how many depots it had destroyed or what weapons were being stored there.

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv and a missile strike in Odesa in the south, authorities said on Tuesday.

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv at the outset of the invasion on Feb 24, Russia has shifted to a campaign of devastating bombardments to cement and extend its control of Ukraine’s south and east.

Ukraine says Russian forces have intensified long-distance strikes on targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow says it is hitting military targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia had fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles and uncountable artillery shells during the five-month conflict.

via Reuters