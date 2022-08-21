Russia says it has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missile three times in Ukraine

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018 in a bellicose speech in which he said they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

Shoigu, speaking on state television, said the missiles had proved effective in hitting high-value targets on all three occasions, hailing them as without compare and as almost impossible to take down when in flight.

“We have deployed it three times during the special military operation,” Shoigu said in an interview broadcast on Rossiya 1. “And three times it showed brilliant characteristics.”

Russia first used the Kinzhal system in Ukraine about a month after sending tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour’s territory, striking a large weapons depot in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This week, Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal missiles had been relocated to the Kaliningrad region, a Russian Baltic coast exclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.

On Russia’s Navy Day late last month, Putin announced that the navy would receive what he called “formidable” hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months. The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences.

In Other Developments:

FIGHTING

* Russia fired five missiles from the Black Sea overnight, and two of them were shot down by air defences over Odesa region, the regional administration said. The other three hit an agricultural facility but there were no casualties.

* Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a large fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 inhabitants.

* The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles early on Sunday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

* The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian state investigators said on Sunday.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukraine’s ports, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 31.

* U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions, during a call on Saturday with Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas.

* The Albanian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania, the ministry said in a statement.

Photo – A Russian MIG-31 jet carrying a high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missile ‘Kinzhal’ (‘Dagger’) take part in the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2018. Russia marks the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY