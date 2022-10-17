Russia says it launched major attack on Ukrainian infrastructure

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Oct 17 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it had carried out a large-scale attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

In its daily briefing the defence ministry said it had hit “all designated targets” in the latest bombardment of Ukrainian cities and also thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to breach its defences in the southern Kherson region.

Several people were killed in Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said.

“During the day, Russia’s armed forces continued to strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at military command facilities and Ukraine’s energy system. All designated objects were hit,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia has escalated its missile strikes across Ukraine after an explosion hit a landmark bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month.

Following that blast, Russia unleashed its largest missile attacks since the start of the invasion, hitting targets in more than a dozen cities and regions across the country, and has launched several follow-up missile strikes in the days since.

Any use of Iranian drones in Russia’s war against Ukraine would mark an escalation of the conflict, Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

“These kamikaze drones that we are seeing in Ukraine apparently now – this is an escalation,” he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

He said providing equipment to Russia would amount to an active support for Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Russian attacks damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s central and northern regions on Monday, but the situation with the power system is under control and repair crews are fixing the damage, Ukraine’s grid operator said.

The operator, Ukrenergo, urged Ukrainians in a statement on Telegram to be frugal in their use of electricity, especially in the evening, to reduce strain on the energy system.

“The Ukrenergo dispatch center does not rule out the possibility of introducing emergency shutdown schedules,” it said.

A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack, Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. At least two civilian people were killed as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. EPA-EFE/SERGEY SHESTAK

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first