Russia says it’s ‘disappointed’ by U.S. signals before Geneva talks

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday it was “disappointed” by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.

Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long standoff over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine, with veteran envoys on each side trying to avert a crisis.

Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a European official on Saturday that it was important to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and that any further Russian aggression “would result in a severe response,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior U.S. administration official said the United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region.