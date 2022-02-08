Russia says six warships are heading to Black Sea for drills

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six Russian warships are heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday, in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during a standoff with the West.

Interfax said ships that entered the Mediterranean Sea were the cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov and the destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov.

They will later join drills with the Russian Black Sea and Pacific Sea’s fleets.

via Reuters