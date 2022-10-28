Russia steals bones of national icon Potemkin from Kherson grave

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Russian forces have stolen the body of Grigory Potemkin, the 18th-century prince, from its grave in Kherson and claimed they are “protecting” the remains of one of their national heroes.

The Telegraph reports that a special team was sent to the majestic St Catherine’s Cathedral to remove the bones of Potemkin, the long-term lover of Catherine the Great who persuaded her to annex Crimea in 1783.

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February, he referenced Potemkin: it was Potemkin who led the colonisation of southern Ukraine, founding Kherson and Odesa as he pushed the frontiers of Russia’s empire west to the Black Sea.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the Kherson region, said that the body of the prince had been disinterred for its own safety.

Mr Saldo said on local TV: “We have taken the remains of the prince from St Catherine’s Cathedral to the left bank – let me see not only Kherson but all of the region, if you forgive me this turn of phrase. We will bring him and all the relics back to where they belong.”

Potemkin’s remains were kept in a small black bag in his coffin, with the bones carefully numbered.

Footage from Kherson over the weekend showed several statues missing from their plinths in the city centre, including a monument to Potemkin erected in 2003.

In Other Developments:

DIPLOMACY

* U.S. President Joe Biden expressed scepticism about Putin’s comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. “If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?” Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

* The United States is preparing a $275 million package of military assistance for Ukraine to bolster its counter-offensive against Russian forces, a source familiar with the plan said.

* Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused an “epochal break” in German ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev’s dream of a “common European home”, Germany’s president said.

CONFLICT

* Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were forcing electricity cuts in the capital Kyiv and other places, officials said.

* Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.

* Ukrainian forces killed 44 Russian servicemen over the last 24 hours in Kherson, the Ukrainian military said.

* The Russian defence ministry said its forces had repelled attempted Ukrainian advances in the east had destroyed a Ukrainian military factory near the town of Pavlograd.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield accounts.

ECONOMY

* Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens’ assets are confiscated by the European Union, the foreign ministry said.

QUOTES

“The historical period of the West’s undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end.” – Putin

* “Shelling will not break us – to hear the enemy’s anthem on our land is scarier than the enemy’s rockets in our sky,” – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

