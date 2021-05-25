Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Russian prosecutor has called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country following a lawmaker’s complaint about them, the prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Mikhail Romanov, a member of the ruling United Russia party who sits in the Duma, or lower house of parliament, filed the complaint about the ads posted under the @dolcegabbana handle, the St Petersburg courts press service said.

The two short videos were part of the Italian fashion house’s global “Love is Love” campaign in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating “propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations” among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.

Dolce & Gabbana declined to comment on the case.

On May 14, the press service for the St Petersburg courts said the prosecutor had filed a claim asking for one of the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram ads showing two girls kissing to be banned in Russia.

In a statement, the press office said the claim established that the video “contains information that rejects family values and propagandizes non-traditional sexual relationships”.

via Reuters