A Russian prosecutor has called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country following a lawmaker’s complaint about them, the prosecutor’s office said on Monday.
Mikhail Romanov, a member of the ruling United Russia party who sits in the Duma, or lower house of parliament, filed the complaint about the ads posted under the @dolcegabbana handle, the St Petersburg courts press service said.
The two short videos were part of the Italian fashion house’s global “Love is Love” campaign in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.
Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating “propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations” among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.
Dolce & Gabbana declined to comment on the case.
On May 14, the press service for the St Petersburg courts said the prosecutor had filed a claim asking for one of the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram ads showing two girls kissing to be banned in Russia.
In a statement, the press office said the claim established that the video “contains information that rejects family values and propagandizes non-traditional sexual relationships”.
via Reuters