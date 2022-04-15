Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine – Washington Post

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) – Russia has warned the United States that there will be “unpredictable consequences” if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the Post quoted Russia saying in a diplomatic note to the United States.
Photo – A serviceman of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) shows NLAW Swedish-UK made Light Anti-tank weapons that was abandoned by the Ukrainian army during their retreat in Luhansk region, in Luhansk, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY