IAEA mission to nuclear plant arrives in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Aug 31 (Reuters) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, from where they will travel to the Russian-occupied power station.

The IAEA mission, headed by the organisation’s chief Rafael Grossi, intends to inspect the Zaporizhzhia plant after its territory was repeatedly shelled over the last month, with Ukraine and Russia trading blame over the attacks.

Russia welcomes the idea that IAEA experts could stay at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to the international organisations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant. U.N. nuclear inspectors set off for the plant earlier on Wednesday.

In Other Developments:

NUCLEAR PLANT, FIGHTING

* The head of the Ukrainian military administration of Nikopol across the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia plant said Russian forces were shelling near the plant to try to give the IAEA the impression that Ukraine was attacking it. Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling the plant.

* Ukrainian forces have had “successes” in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian regional official said, two days after Kyiv announced the start of a southern counter-offensive to retake territory.

* Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine’s attempts to mount a counter-offensive in the south of the country had failed, with their forces suffering heavy losses in equipment and men.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospect of recession and energy rationing in some of the region’s richest countries.

* France’s energy minister said Gazprom was using an excuse to switch off gas deliveries to its French contractor but added that France had anticipated the loss of supply.

* Russia blamed sanctions for the supply halt.

* The U.S. government has assessed that Russia is preparing to stage sham referenda in areas of Ukraine under its control to claim that Ukrainian people want to join Russia, the State Department said.

* The EU’s foreign policy chief urged bickering nations to settle their differences on restricting travel for Russian citizens, saying Europe must remain united vis-a-vis Moscow six months after the invasion of Ukraine.

QUOTE

Roman Kachanov, chief of a fire station in the eastern Kharkiv, on the question running through the minds of his team as they fight fires set off by Russian bombing:

“Will they bomb again?”

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi (C) with other IAEA members depart from a hotel in Kyiv as they are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi leads an IAEA expert mission that comprises IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff as they set for their official visit in Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY