Russian defence minister paid rare visit to troops in Ukraine

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu paid a rare visit to Russia’s forces deployed in Ukraine, awarding medals to military personnel and meeting senior commanders during the trip, according to a statement and videos issued by the Russian defence ministry.

The minister held a meeting with commanders of the operation, the ministry said in a statement in its Telegram social media app on Sunday. It did not specify if the meeting took place during the trip.

Sergei Shoigu paid special attention to the set-up of all the necessary conditions for the safe deployment of personnel in the field, the organisation of comprehensive support for the troops, especially the work of medical and rear units.

Russia’s top military chiefs have visited the frontlines in Ukraine only occasionally since Moscow invaded in February last year.

A handout image provided by the Russian Defence Ministry’s press service shows Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu (C) and Commander of Russia’s Eastern military district General Rustam Muradov (L) during his inspection of the positions of Russian troops, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

In Other Developments

FIGHTING

* Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut face increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said on Saturday, with intense fighting taking place in and around the eastern city.

* The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Saturday after a woman’s body was found in the debris, the state emergency service said.

* Two Ukrainian pilots are in Arizona to fly flight simulators and be evaluated by the U.S. military, two U.S. officials said on Saturday, as Washington remains mute on whether it will send fighter jets or sophisticated remotely piloted drones to Kyiv.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, published a video on Saturday showing what he said were coffins containing bodies of Ukrainian soldiers being repatriated to territory held by Kyiv.

WEAPONS, SANCTIONS

* German defence contractor Rheinmetall is in negotiations about building a tank factory in Ukraine, the newspaper Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing an interview with CEO Armin Papperger.

* In addition to Leopard 2 tanks, Rheinmetall wants to buy 96 Leopard 1 tanks from Swiss defence firm Ruag to send to Ukraine, the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Saturday.

* Germany is making slow progress in enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and institutions, according to government numbers seen by Reuters on Saturday.

